Quilting event canceled due to coronavirus concerns

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A western Kentucky event dedicated to quilting has been canceled this year due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

All shows scheduled for 2021 Paducah QuiltWeek were canceled, American Quilter’s Society founder Meredith Schroeder said this week in a statement.

“The health and safety of our attendees, vendors, participants, and volunteers are of the utmost importance to us and we believe that this is the most prudent course of action at this time,” she said.

The 35th anniversary of the event last year drew more than 30,000 people to Paducah.

Executive Show Director Bonnie Browning told The Paducah Sun that organizes are working on other ways to stay in touch with quilters.