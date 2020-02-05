Quigg’s Wheels for Wheels event to roll into town

The fifth annual Wheels for Wheels event will be held May 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Bleachery in New Milford.

The public is invited to attend the family event at the Bleachery at 143 West St.

Cars, trucks and bikes are welcome, as are pets.

Awards will be presented for Best of Show, Classic, Exotic, Muscle, Import, Euro, Club Participation, Motorcycle, 4x4, Stance and Racecar.

Food will be sold by Taco Bachi, John’s Hot Dogs and Cookie Cloud 9.

Professional photographs will be taken by Mehka Media Photography and videography will be by TNISC.

This year’s sponsors are Austin’s Autoworks, Line X of New England, Performance Plus Detailing, Top Tier Automotive, Tuned Society, Passarelli Auto, Robert’s Auto, VRD Customs, Backyard Beaters, Connecticut Cruise News, Be Easy, A1 Muscle Cars and Classics.

A donation of $20 is suggested.

Wheels for Wheels was founded by Sean Quigg of New Milford, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, an inherited disorder of progressive muscular weakness.

The organization provides mobility products for those in need.

For more information, registration and/or to make a donation, visit www.wheelsforwheels.com.