Quigg honored with Omaze award

Wheels for Wheels Inc., a non-profit organization in New Milford, has announced its chairman and founder, Sean Quigg, has been awarded Omaze’s second annual Awesome Individual Award.

Quigg was recognized for his past work to raise awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and to raise funds for DMD organizations that are trying to find a cure.

Additionally, he was honored for his work this year to create Wheels for Wheels, which is “dedicated to serving, uplifting and mobilizing the disabled community through advocacy, education and realized successes that foster compassion and advance accessibility.”

Quigg combines his love of cars and community by organizing car shows to raise money for the special access vehicles and home care equipment that local people with disabilities need to thrive.

The $10,000 Omaze award will be used to amplify the impact of Wheels for Wheels.