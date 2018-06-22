Quigg fundraiser on tap in New Preston

A special event, “Queens and Quigg,” a Sunday brunch, will be held June 24 from noon to 4 p.m. in New Preston.

The event, to be held at the New Preston Women’s Club at 27 Church St., will benefit Sean Quigg of New Milford, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

KBJB Radio/TV, in conjunction with Pride Entertainment & Events, will present a program with Long Island’s Ivy Stalls, as well as Bella Noche, Olivia London and Annie Manildoo.

The event, which is for individuals age 21 and older, will also feature unlimited mimosas, vendors, raffles and more.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy has, over time, forced Quigg to utilize a wheelchair and have extremely limited use of even his arms.

Quigg spent years raising money for others who have Duchenne muscular dystrophy with a not for profit called Spaghetti Arms, as well as for local causes.

Earlier this year, Quigg was the victim of a two-car accident that occurred when an elderly driver pulled into oncoming traffic, leaving no time for Sean's personal care assistant to stop the van safely.

The impact totaled Quigg’s wheelchair accessible van and caused him to break his left hip and right femur, leaving him in the hospital for the time being with excruciating pain.

Proceeds from this event will help Quigg get a new handicapped equipped vehicle.

Tickets are $45. To be a vendor or to donate a raffle prize, call KBJB at 860-350-8152 or email kbjbradio@gmail.com.