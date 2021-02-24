Questions arise about public disclosure of wasted vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The health department director in Tennessee’s most populous county said Wednesday that she found out about wasted coronavirus vaccines days before she publicly disclosed any doses had expired.
Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department in Memphis, said during a news conference that wasted vaccine doses were discovered during preparations for winter storms that struck Memphis starting Feb. 11. Haushalter said she found out about expired vaccine doses on Feb. 13.