‘Queens of Heart’ set for Feb. 15

A post-Valentine’s Day show, “Queens of Heart,” will be presented drag style Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Fast Eddie’s in New Milford.

The show will feature raffles, giveaways, drink specials from Litchfield Distillery and special music guest KBJB’s Marissa Detlor.

Performers of the show at 46 Old State Road will include Ivy Stalls, Bella Noche, Annie Manildoo and Dixie Normous.

Comedian and KBJB radio host KJ Johansen will also make an appearance.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Fast Eddie’s or by emailing paypal-helpdesk@kbjbradio.com or calling 860-350-8152.