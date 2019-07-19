'Queen of Saratoga' Marylou Whitney dies at 93

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Philanthropist, socialite and horse-racing enthusiast Marylou Whitney, known as the "Queen of Saratoga," has died at her Saratoga Springs estate after a long illness. She was 93.

The New York Racing Association announced Whitney's death on Friday at Saratoga Race Course.

Whitney was among the most successful owners in thoroughbred racing. She opened her own stable after the death in 1992 of her husband, Cornelius Vanderbilt "Sonny" Whitney, son of Saratoga racetrack builder William C. Whitney.

She was a National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame inductee this year. She and her husband, John Hendrickson, were instrumental in donating and raising money for medical institutions and museums in New York and Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband and five children.