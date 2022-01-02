Quebec begins retail store closures amid new COVID-19 wave Jan. 2, 2022 Updated: Jan. 2, 2022 10:32 p.m.
MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) — Quebec proceeded with the first of three planned closures of non-essential retail stores Sunday as the provincial government tried to curb a new wave of COVID-19 driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Hospitals and health-care resources in Quebec and Canada’s remote northern communities are also being stretched as case numbers explode.