Quartet to perform at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a program of jazz with the Broken Reed Saxophone Quartet Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

A snow date of March 28 is planned.

Sherman resident Charley Gerard, a saxophonist, author and composer, heads up the quartet he founded in 2002.

He is a 2019 recipient of the prestigious New Jazz Works grant from Chamber Music America, heads up the quartet.

In addition to Gerard, the band is comprised of Jenny Hill on soprano sax, Justin Flynn on tenor sax and Dimitri Moderbacher on baritone sax.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

For more information and tickets, call the 9 Route 39 South center at 860-355-8050 or email info@jccinsherman.org by Jan. 3.