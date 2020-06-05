‘Quarantine has produced unique challenges’

To the Editor:

School during quarantine has been an interesting experiment of sorts with online learning.

While sites and apps such as Google Classroom have been around (and in use) long before, they've never been put into such a trial by fire scenario such as this.

All of my assignments for my high school classes come directly through Google Classroom, and several times a week I meet teachers through Zoom or Google Meets.

Quarantine has produced unique challenges for students and teachers alike, such as teachers having to find unique ways to make classes interesting for students stuck at computer screens, and students coping with all of their classes assigning work one week and it being due the next.

Bryce Titus

Boy Scout Troop 66