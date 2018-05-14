Qatar military officials set to visit West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are set to welcome a military contingent from Qatar as part of a security and economic partnership.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says in a statement that Qatar officials will tour the West Virginia National Guard's 130th Air Wing in Charleston on Monday.

The visit is part of the National Guard's State Partnership Program. Gov. Jim Justice also will host the group at the state Capitol.

The statement says the partnership will help train Qatar security forces in preparation for hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

The statement says Qatar has invested $50,000 in Reconnecting McDowell. That project led by the American Federation of Teachers aim to improve opportunities in impoverished McDowell County.