PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — A police officer responding to a welfare check shot and killed someone believed to have been walking in traffic in a Puyallup roadway Friday night, police said.

Puyallup Police Capt. Ryan Portmann said in a statement Saturday that officers were sent to North Meridian and Valley Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Friday after multiple reports of a person walking in the road, possibly jumping on a vehicle and trying to get into another vehicle.