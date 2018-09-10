Puyallup firefighters battle blaze at orthodontic office

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — Firefighters in Puyallup battled a blaze at an orthodontic business.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Sunday at Orthodontic Excellence near 39th Avenue Southwest and 94th Avenue East.

KIRO-TV reports that the fire became so intense, crews had to back out of the inside of the building and fight the fire defensively.

The roof eventually collapsed.

It took nearly three hours for firefighters to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries.

___

Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html