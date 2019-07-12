Putnam County fair kicks off this weekend

ELEANOR, W.Va. (AP) — The Putnam County Fair is starting up this weekend.

Fair organizers say the festivities begin Saturday at Eleanor Park and will last until July 20.

Regular admission is $10 and a pass for the week is $40. Children under 2 years old are free.

The fair features musical acts, carnival games, rides, a Wild West traveling show, a demolition derby and more.

Visit www.putnamcountyfairwv.com for more information.