https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Putnam-County-fair-kicks-off-this-weekend-14091194.php
Putnam County fair kicks off this weekend
ELEANOR, W.Va. (AP) — The Putnam County Fair is starting up this weekend.
Fair organizers say the festivities begin Saturday at Eleanor Park and will last until July 20.
Regular admission is $10 and a pass for the week is $40. Children under 2 years old are free.
The fair features musical acts, carnival games, rides, a Wild West traveling show, a demolition derby and more.
Visit www.putnamcountyfairwv.com for more information.
View Comments