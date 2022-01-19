Putin hosts Iranian president for Kremlin talks VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 11:27 a.m.
1 of12 Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, right, talk to each other during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Pavel Bednyakov/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, right, talk to each other during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Pavel Bednyakov/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Pavel Bednyakov/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Pavel Bednyakov/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their meeting at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Pavel Bednyakov/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Pavel Bednyakov/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Pavel Bednyakov/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Pavel Bednyakov/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Iranian counterpart Wednesday, hailing the two countries' cooperation on the crisis in Syria and other international issues.
Greeting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the start of their talks at the Kremlin, Putin noted that shared efforts by Moscow and Tehran have played a key role in “helping the Syrian government overcome the threats posed by international terrorism."
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV