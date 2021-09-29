Putin, Erdogan sit down for talks on war-torn Syria DARIA LITVINOVA and SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2021 Updated: Sep. 29, 2021 9:15 a.m.
1 of6 Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Vladimir Smirnov/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Vladimir Smirnov/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk to each other during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Vladimir Smirnov/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk to each other during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Vladimir Smirnov/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday.
It was the first in-person meeting for Putin in over two weeks. On Sept. 14, the Russian president went into self-isolation after a staff member he worked in close contact with contracted coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters that the two-week self-isolation ended for Putin on Wednesday.
Written By
DARIA LITVINOVA and SUZAN FRASER