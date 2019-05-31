Pursuit ends with pedestrian killed in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist fleeing the California Highway Patrol at high speed struck and killed a pedestrian in downtown Los Angeles.

The pursuit began just before midnight Thursday in suburban Whittier when the motorcyclist allegedly ran a red light and refused to stop.

The chase went along sections of three freeways before the motorcyclist exited in downtown LA.

The victim was struck in a crosswalk and died at the scene.

CHP Sgt. Raquel Stage says the motorcyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries, and charges are pending.