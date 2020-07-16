Purported biker gang leader pleads guilty to gun charge

BOSTON (AP) — The man described by authorities as the regional leader of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club who goes by the nickname “Monster” has pleaded guilty to having a gun he was not allowed to have as a convicted felon, prosecutors said.

Bruce “Monster” Sartwell, 48, of East Bridgewater, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Tuesday to a possession of an unregistered firearm, federal prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 10 when he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Sartwell, a convicted felon with an arrest record dating to 1987, is barred from possessing firearms, according to legal filings.

After intercepting a silencer sent from China last October, a search of Sartwell’s home resulted in the recovery of an AR-15-style ‘ghost gun’ as well as gun manufacturing tools and ammunition, prosecutors said. Ghost guns have no manufacturing or serial numbers.

According to a federal agent's affidavit in the case, the Outlaws at that time were involved in a violent feud with an affiliate of the Hells Angels.

Sartwell and his wife own an area tattoo parlor.

His federal public defender declined comment.