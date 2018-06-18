Purple Heart recipients’ names sought

The Town of New Milford and the Military Order of the Purple Heart are seeking Purple Heart recipients, Gold Star families and relatives of any resident who has received a Purple Heart from the United States government.

This includes current, past or posthumously.

Mayor Pete Bass and the Town of New Milford are looking to designate the town as a Purple Heart Town.

To submit a name, email mayor@newmilford.org or call 860-355-6010 to relay the name of the person to be honored and the contact information for that individual.

Mayor Bass will invite them to an informal meet and greet and provide information regarding the event where New Milford will be proclaimed a “Purple Heart Town.”