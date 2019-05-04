Pure Michigan's new album to bring state parks to listeners

DETROIT (AP) — Outdoor enthusiasts will soon be able to appreciate Michigan's 10 state parks from their headphones.

Tourism brand Pure Michigan is set to release a new album that blends ambient sounds recorded at state parks with music from Michigan artists. Listeners will be able to stream the full album, "Pure Sounds of Michigan," starting May 22.

The collaboration with Detroit studio Assemble Sound features 10 tracks that capture moments in Michigan's nature, from beach waves to indigenous birds.

The track "Childhood Memories" includes sounds of children playing in Petoskey State Park alongside music composed by John Beltran. The single was released last month.

Travel Michigan's vice president, Dave Lorenz, says the project is more than "just the sounds of wave crashing." He says "it's truly a one-of-a-kind album that transports listeners."