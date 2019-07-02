Purdue OKs overflow seating for Apollo 11 director's speech

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Tickets for a speech by Apollo 11 flight director Gene Kranz vanished so fast Purdue University has opened up overflow seating for the event.

Kranz is scheduled to speak at Purdue's Stewart Center on July 18, two days before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing where Purdue alumnus Neil Armstrong became the first human to walk on the moon.

But the Journal & Courier reports the free tickets to Kranz's presentation disappeared in less than a day, prompting Purdue officials to arrange overflow seating for those who couldn't get a ticket.

Kranz's talk, "Go or No-Go: The Untold Story of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing," will be livestreamed to one room at Purdue's Wetherill Laboratory of Chemistry and another room at the Wilmeth Active Learning Center.

