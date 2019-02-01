Puppetry festival to start at school

Washington Montessori School in New Preston has announced its 13th annual puppetry festival. The festival, presented by National Iron Bank, Sawing High Climbers and Stars Hollow Yarns, will feature puppet shows Feb. 2, 9 and 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the 240 Litchfield Turnpike school. "Peter Rabbit" by John McDonough of Pumpernickel Puppets will kick off the festival Feb. 2.

The festival, presented by National Iron Bank, Sawing High Climbers and Stars Hollow Yarns, will feature puppet shows Feb. 2, 9 and 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the 240 Litchfield Turnpike school.

“The puppetry festival has become a much-anticipated event here at WMS,” said Jill Skilton, director of communications at Washington Montessori School.

“The shows have proven to be a fun and easy way for parents to spend time with their active children on those cold, winter mornings,” she said.

Presentations will include “Peter Rabbit” by John McDonough of Pumpernickel Puppets, which will use a combination of hand puppets and marionettes, Feb. 2; “Jack and the Beanstalk” with Jim Napolitano, who will share the story using songs, stories and more than 80 handcrafted one-of-a-kind shadow puppets, Feb. 9; and “In Search of the Unicorn” by Charlotte Dore of Rosalita’s Puppets, which will feature a one-of-a-kind marionette show that tells the story of a princess who is finally able to prove to her uncle that unicorns truly do exist, Feb. 16.

Each show is about an hour long and includes a meet and greet session with the puppets and performers.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door. Children under 2 will be admitted for free.

For information, call 860-868-0551.