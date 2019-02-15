Puppetry festival to conclude

Washington Montessori School in New Preston present the last program in its 13th annual puppetry festival Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

“In Search of the Unicorn” by Charlotte Dore of Rosalita’s Puppets, which will feature a one-of-a-kind marionette show that tells the story of a princess who is finally able to prove to her uncle that unicorns truly do exist, will be staged.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door. Children under 2 will be admitted for free.

For more information, call 860-868-0551.