Pumpkin Run planned in Kent

The Kent Chamber of Commerce has announced the 42nd annual Kent Pumpkin Run set for Oct. 28.

In addition to the race, food, prizes, a costume contest, music and more will be offered

The first 500 registered runners will receive a commemorative performance shirt.

Festivities will begin with a kids’ fun run at 11:15 a.m., followed by the 5-mile run/walk at noon.

Both races will begin and end on the Kent Green in front of the Kent Town Hall.

Runners wearing costumes will have a double chance to win - once as a runner and once for a clever costume.

Judges will review costumes and determine the winners.

The cost to register for the Pumpkin Run is $25 before Oct. 19 and $30 after.

For more information and registration, visit www.kentpumpkinrun.com.

Spectators and race participants are encouraged to donate online or bring a gift of non-perishable food to support the Kent Food Bank.

Non-perishable donations can be dropped off at the registration area on race day or at the Davis IGA during race week.