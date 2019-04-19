Public to weigh in on paid family leave proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine could allow up to 12 weeks of paid family leave or 20 weeks of paid medical leave under a top Democrat's bill.

The Legislature's Labor and Housing Committee is set to hold a public hearing Friday.

Employees could use family leave after the birth of a child and medical leave to address a personal medical issue. Self-employed people could buy into the program.

Employee contributions would cover administrative costs and benefits starting January 2022 under Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon's bill.

The bill caps the maximum weekly benefit at 100 % of Maine's average weekly wage.

Employees must have paid into the fund for at least 26 weeks in the previous year to qualify.

Lawmakers are also considering other paid leave legislation following big November wins by Democrats.