Public pushes to keep Arkansas park's train continuing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Negotiations are in the works to save a miniature train that carried tourists around an Arkansas state park each summer for 60 years.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Glory Train didn't open on Memorial Day weekend this year as it has in the past after the state Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission decided against renewing the contract that allows the train to operate on state-owned land.

The decision set off a public outcry, leading thousands to sign a petition to save the train that would carry tourists around Queen Wilhelmina State Park.

State Parks Director Grady Spann said last week the Department of Parks and Tourism is discussing the option to reissue a new contract for this season. Train owner Ronnie Waggoner hopes to open by the July 4.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com