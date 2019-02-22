Public invited to winter harvest dinner

The Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market will hold a winter harvest dinner March 16 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Bantam.

Chef Samantha Tilley, owner of Mockingbird Kitchen and Bar, will serve as executive chef for the evening at her restaurant.

Tilley will be joined by contributing chefs Carol Byer-Alcorace, executive chef for the summer farmer’s table dinners, and baker Barbara Mojon-Gugnoni, who has done the desserts for both the summer and harvest dinners.

Dinner ingredients will be provided by vendors and other local Connecticut producers, including Arethusa Farm Earth’s Palate Farm, Plum Brook Chocolate, Bantam Bread, Laurel Ridge Farm, Stella Rose Farm, Berry Ledges Apiary, Maple View Farm, Troy Brook Bakery, Birdseye/Tanner Brook Farm, Mohawk Mountain Mushrooms, Twin Pines Farm, Brookside Farm, Olive Oil Factory, Wave Hill Bread and Cato Corner Farm

Tickets are $100, with all proceeds to help fund the market’s education programs.

Tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis, with reservations confirmed with receipt of payment at Feb. 23 and March 2 at the market, at http://www.litchfieldfarmersmarket.org/winter-harvest-2019.html or by mailing a check to Winter Harvest Dinner, c/o LHF-FM, P.O. Box 607, Litchfield, CT 06759.