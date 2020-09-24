Public invited to see renovated sanctuary

The First Congregational Church in New Milford will hold a socially distance walkthrough of its newly renovated sanctuary Sept. 26.

Members and community friends are invited to visit between 10 a.m. and noon or between 7 and 8:30 p.m.

Masks will be required to enter. Hand sanitizer will be provided. A limited number of people will be permitted in the meetinghouse at one time.

Entrance will be through the front doors. Handicapped individuals only may enter through the side doors.