Public invited to see renovated sanctuary
The First Congregational Church in New Milford will hold a socially distance walkthrough of its newly renovated sanctuary Sept. 26.
Members and community friends are invited to visit between 10 a.m. and noon or between 7 and 8:30 p.m.
Masks will be required to enter. Hand sanitizer will be provided. A limited number of people will be permitted in the meetinghouse at one time.
Entrance will be through the front doors. Handicapped individuals only may enter through the side doors.
