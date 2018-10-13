Public invited to morning yoga

The Steep Rock Association will offer a short hike to the top of a hayfield for morning yoga Oct. 19 at Macricostas Preserve in New Preston.

Interested individuals should meet at the preserve’s main parking lot area at 124 Christian St. at 9 a.m.

Registration is helpful at http://www.steeprockassoc.org/programs-and-events or by calling 860-868-9131, but is not required.

Caroline Kinsolving will lead the program.

Participants should bring warm clothing, shoes for a 5-minute hike, and a yoga mat.