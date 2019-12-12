Public invited to mayoral open house

The New Milford Mayor’s Office will hold its annual holiday open house Dec. 18 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Cash and check donations for the Community Fuel Bank of New Milford will be accepted during this time.

In addition, donations of non-perishable food items and paper products for the New Milford Food Bank will also be accepted, as well as hats and mittens for the Tree of Warmth in town hall.

Flu shots will be offered from 1 to 2 p.m.