Public invited to fiction book club

New Milford Public Library has announced its Literary Fiction Book Club is making its selection for next year’s program.

Club facilitators Ella and Judy, lead the club via Zoom the first Monday of each month from 6 p.m. until everyone has a chance to share. Meetings usually last an hour.

The group is made up of participants with wide-ranging literary tastes.

Members are encouraged to take an active role by selecting a book, researching the author, finding historical references, and facilitating the discussion for a month.

For more information, contact Ella at 914-830-4200 or etnbanker@gmail.com, or Judy at 914-439-7111 or josten@bhsusa.com.