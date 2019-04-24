Public invited to economic development reception

The Corporation for New Milford Economic Development will hold a public reception immediately following its quarterly board meeting Tuesday at the Makery Coworking on Bank Street.

The Board of Directors will begin the meeting at 6 p.m., followed by the reception.

The new Economic Development Director, Karen G. Pollard, will be introduced at the reception.

The public is invited to meet Pollard and hear her discuss New Milford’s Action Plan for 2019.

Pollard has been in economic development since 1998 and most recently transitioned the City of Rochester from a community struggling with 1 million square feet of vacant tech and manufacturing space into an energized economy with a targeted focus on industry development.

She holds certifications from the International Economic Developers Council (IEDC) and is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute (EDI) with the Ruffin Award for Economic Development Scholarship.

She has been recognized for significant accomplishments in community leadership, targeted industry development, community marketing strategies, workforce development and business retention and expansion.

Founded in 2004, the Corporation for New Milford Economic Development was reinvigorated in 2018 to advance the economic development and public welfare of the Town of New Milford by promoting and assisting the growth and development of businesses, including the encouragement of public and private partnerships, the coordination of planning and development, the leveraging of resources, and the provision and development of leadership for economic and development activities.

The principal objectives of the Corporation are to benefit the community by increasing employment opportunities and the establishment and expansion of business and industry for the citizens of the Town of New Milford.