Public invited to conference at Gunnery

The Gunnery in Washington will sponsor the inaugural Rooted Research Conference, featuring illustrated, place-based and primary-sourced history papers about the local area, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A call for papers was issued in January to local schools, museums, and historical entities.

Four lectures, as well as a luncheon round table presented by Witness Stones of Guilford, which will show the development of lost histories with the help of regional gravestones, will be offered at the private school.

Students will present on the institution of musical curricula in schools from the 1700s through the present; the development of student government in independent and Catholic high schools and its reflection of the power distribution between adults and students; the expression of conflict and compromise in the establishment of Sarah Pierce’s Female Academy in Litchfield in the 1790s; and the rise of women’s hockey in the 1990s. There will be opportunities for questions.

The public is invited and admission is free.

For planning purposes, reservations are required by emailing gunnscholar@gunnery.org.