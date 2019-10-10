Public invited to cemetery tour

The New Milford Mayor’s Office, the New Milford Historical Society, New Milford Public Library and the Center Cemetery will hold an All Hallows Center Cemetery Tour Oct. 12 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Costumed guides will lead groups of people from the historical society on Aspetuck Avenue to Center Cemetery, where actors dressed as the town’s citizens of the past will be at their gravesites to their story.

Preregistration is recommended by calling the library at 860-355-1191.