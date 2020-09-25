Public invited to benefit golf outing

The Jason D. Lewis Brookfield Memorial VFW Post 10201, in association with Sokol Lodge 30, will co-sponsor a golf outing Sept. 30 in Danbury.

The event, which is open to the public, will take place at the Stanley Lasker Richter Municipal Golf Crouse at 100 Aunt Hack Road.

Proceeds will be used to support the volunteer community outreach programs of the two organizations.

The golf outing will be followed by lunch and dinner for participants and an awards ceremony.

The fee is $175.

Interested participants should contact Tim Walsh at tim_walsh5 @yahoo.com or Mel David at milanday2@gmail.com.

The Brookfield VFW is named for Jason D. Lewis, a Brookfield native who was killed July 6, 2007, while serving as a U.S. Navy SEAL in Iraq.

He is buried in New Milford, where his mother, Jean Mariano, resides.