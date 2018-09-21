Pub night set at Hodge Library

Hodge Library at 4 North St. in Roxbury will be transformed into a cozy pub for dining and fellowship Sept. 22 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Patrons are invited to bring their own dinner and beverages, however, small hors d’oeuvres will be available. Beer and wine will be sold.

Live music will be offered. Games are welcome.

Proceeds will benefit the restoration of the historic library.

Two Roads Brewery is a sponsor.

For more information, call Minor Memorial Library at 860-350-2181.