Prtizker appoints new head of Illinois Air National Guard

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A U.S. Air Force colonel based at Scott Air Force Base is being promoted to general and will head the Illinois Air National Guard.

The (Belleville) News-Democrat reports that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed Col. Peter Nezamis to the post. He's replacing retiring Maj. General Ronald Paul and will serve as the acting adjutant general before being promoted to brigadier general.

Nezamis commanded the Air National Guard's 126th Air Refueling Wing based at Scott for 12 years before being named as the Illinois National Guard Chief of the Joint Staff in March.

In his new position, Nezamis will oversee about 3,000 people at the refueling wing at Scott, the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria and the 183rd Air Wing at Camp Lincoln in Springfield.