Providers, families rally for health care workforce bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A rally to promote greater investment in New Hampshire's health care workforce blended policy with personal stories in Concord.

Supporters of a bipartisan $110 million bill gathered outside the Statehouse Monday a day ahead of the Senate Finance Committee's first public hearing on the state budget being crafted by lawmakers. They hope the bill's provisions, which range from increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates to providers and expanding loan repayment programs, will be incorporated into the budget.

There are roughly 2,000 job vacancies in hospitals, community health centers, nursing homes and other health care settings. Advocates say that not only weakens the foundations of a healthy economy, but endangers the health of individuals who are going without needed care.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced a commission Monday on mental health workforce development.