Providence officials consider repealing smoking ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence officials are considering repealing an ordinance that bans smoking in parts of the city's downtown area.

WPRI-TV reports Mayor Jorge Elorza and Democratic City Councilman Sam Zurier both support reversing the ban. Zurier says he was told the ban would be temporary.

Elorza vetoed the ban last year, saying the ordinance would criminalize poverty and prove ineffective. The Providence City Council voted to override Elorza's veto in order to pass the ordinance.

The ban was backed by a group of businessmen led by former Mayor Joseph Paolino (pay-oh-LEE'-noh), a major downtown property owner. Supporters had said the ban was aimed at protecting the public from secondhand smoke.

Paolino claims Elorza has asked police officers to not fine violators.

