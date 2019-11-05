Providence analysis released on bike and scooter share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An analysis of a Rhode Island city's electronic bike and scooter share shows users took nearly 170,000 scooter rides and more than 280,000 bike rides in the first year of the Providence programs.

The city of Providence report also contains information on average trips and areas where the devices were most popular.

City councilmember Jo-Ann Ryan requested the analysis about three months ago and tells the Providence Journal the six-page report downplays public safety concerns and is missing information on routes, accident data and public input.

Ryan says a comprehensive report is needed to inform future policies and prevent some of the issues that have cropped up.

Providence announced in August it was temporarily pulling the electronic bikes operated by the company JUMP over concerns of their misuse .

The city says conversations with JUMP are ongoing.