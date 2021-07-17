Protests over transgender rights at LA spa turn violent Associated Press July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 7:29 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police declared an unlawful assembly and fired non-lethal projectiles to disperse an unruly crowd on Saturday after a dueling protest over transgender rights at a Los Angeles spa turned violent.
The protests stemmed from a video that circulated online earlier this month, in which an irate customer complained to the staff at Wi Spa that a transgender woman was in the women's section of the spa.
Associated Press