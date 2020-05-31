Protests of Floyd death shut down some Connecticut highways

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont wore an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt in a video message Sunday supporting peaceful demonstrations as protesters across Connecticut called for justice following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Protesters closed both sides of Interstate 84 in Waterbury, I-95 in New Haven and several other highways temporarily on Sunday. Hundreds gathered in front of City Hall in New Haven, chanting “I can't breathe” and “hands up, don't shoot.”

The rallies come less than a week after the death of Floyd, who pleaded for air as a white officer pressed a knee to his neck.

“Yet again we're shocked by the video of a black man being killed, in this case George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis,” Lamont said in his Instagram message. “I was particularly shocked that nobody tried to stop it, that nobody yelled ”stop, enough."

Lamont said he hears the protesters' message. He thanked the police chief in Bridgeport for keeping the peace during a demonstration there on Saturday.