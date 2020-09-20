Protesters call for renaming of Faneuil Hall

BOSTON (AP) — Protesters are calling for Boston to rename Faneuil Hall, a marketplace building, because its namesake traded and owned slaves.

Demonstrators gathered outside Faneuil Hall on Saturday to call for Mayor Marty Walsh to hold a meeting about changing the name.

The hall was named after merchant Peter Faneuil, who gifted the building to the city in the mid-1700s, WHDH-TV reported. Faneuil traded and owned slaves, according to the National Park Service.

“We believe … that the name of a slave owner should not be attached to a publicly owned building, but more than that we believe that by talking about renaming Faneuil Hall we can have an extended conversation about structural racism in the city,” Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition, said.