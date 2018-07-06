Protesters at Wichita immigration facility demand inspection

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Protesters camping near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in Wichita are demanding that the agency allow it to be inspected by a group of elected officials.

Democratic state Sen Oletha Faust-Goudeau says inspection of the facility could help put people's minds at ease. She says its part of the duties as an elected official to see what's going on and answer questions they've been getting from constituents

The Wichita Eagle reported Friday that ICE told them elected officials would need to formally request access through Homeland Security's Office of Legislative Affairs.

Protests have stayed near the building since Sunday.

The building has been rented by ICE since 2013 and includes office space where undocumented immigrants are processed for detention and deportation.

