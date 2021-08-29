Protest on wheels in Thai capital seeks government's ouster

BANGKOK (AP) — A long line of cars, trucks and motorbikes wended its way Sunday through the Thai capital Bangkok in a mobile protest against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. The protesters on wheels hope their nonviolent action, dubbed a “car mob,” can help force the ouster of Prayuth, whom they accuse of botching the campaign against the coronavirus.
“There is only one message from this car mob, which is ‘Prayuth get out!‘” Sombat Boonngamanong, a veteran social activist who helped originate such protests in July, said ahead of the protest. “He has had a chance to run the country for seven years. He has proved that he is incapable of being the country’s leader, so we cannot let him continue.”