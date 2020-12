RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Lawyers for the leader of a July 3 protest before President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore want training and other materials used by law enforcement and the National Guard who used force to disperse protesters.

The Rapid City Journal reports defense lawyer Bruce Ellison said during a hearing Friday that his legal team needs to know if the deployments were legal, how the riot lines mobilized so quickly, and what law enforcement and the Guard were told to expect.