Prosecutors won't seek retrial in 3 Pilot Flying J cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors indicated Tuesday that they won't pursue a new trial against the former president of Pilot Flying J and two of his former employees in connection to a rebate scheme aimed at cheating trucking companies out of millions of dollars.
The motion made in U.S. District Court in Knoxville asks a judge to sign off on a request to drop the remaining charges against former Pilot President Mark Hazelwood, former Vice President Scott “Scooter” Wombold and former account representative Heather Jones.