Prosecutors seeks 'special master' to review Giuliani items

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to appoint a “special master” to review material seized by the FBI last week from Rudy Giuliani’s home and ensure investigators aren’t able to see records protected by attorney-client privilege, according to court records unsealed Tuesday.
In a letter dated Thursday, prosecutors requested the oversight, saying it would be similar to what occurred after federal agents seized electronic devices from the home and office of attorney Michael Cohen three years ago.