Prosecutor says Iowa trooper's shooting of man justified

MOORLAND, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor says an Iowa state trooper was justified in fatally shooting a man during a gunbattle.

The Webster County attorney's office said in a news release Friday that Trooper Justin Parman "reasonably believed that the use of deadly force was necessary to defend himself or another."

Parman shot 26-year-old Joshua Ewing on April 29 in rural Moorland, southwest of Fort Dodge. Authorities say Parman found Ewing and a woman on a rural road, arguing near a vehicle. The department says Ewing pointed a handgun at Parman, and the two exchanged gunshots.

Authorities say Ewing had fired several shots into his own vehicle before the trooper arrived.