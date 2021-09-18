Prosecutor: Jurors conclude Durst heir 'killed them all' BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press Sep. 18, 2021 Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 1:23 a.m.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robert Durst’s long, bizarre and deadly run from the law ended when a Los Angeles County jury convicted him in the murder of his best friend more than 20 years ago.
The 78-year-old New York real estate heir, who was long suspected but never charged in the disappearance of his wife in New York in 1982 and acquitted of murder in the 2001 killing of a neighbor in Texas, was found guilty Friday of the first-degree murder of Susan Berman.